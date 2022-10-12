COLUMBIA — Children in Boone County are invited to a COVID-19 and flu vaccine comfort clinic next Saturday, Oct. 22.
The event, hosted by the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), is ideal for children ages six months to 18 years old who may be anxious about receiving a vaccination.
The comfort clinic will be a sensory-friendly environment with volunteers trained in evidence-based child life therapeutic interventions. Anxiety-reducing activities, distraction tools and private rooms are all available for patients.
The PHHS will host the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Worley Street location, and appointments are required. Both COVID-19 and flu vaccines are free for children and do not require ID or health insurance. Parental consent forms are required.
Primary doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available for children ages six months to 18 years old, along with updated/bivalent Pfizer booster doses available for children ages 5 years to 18 years. The PHHS recommends an updated booster dose at least two months after the primary booster vaccination.
Other vaccination opportunities are available on the city of Columbia's website.