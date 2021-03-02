COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department says no one was hurt in a house fire in in Columbia early Tuesday morning.
It happened just after midnight on West Worley Street, between West Boulevard and North Garth Avenue.
Fire officials say they found heavy fire coming from a back window and had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.
In a news release, officials say the damage is estimated around $40,000.
There were no injuries.
According to the release, the fire started in the kitchen. An electrical malfunction started the fire.