COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced Tuesday morning that it received $50,000 in funding to be put toward renovating the recently purchased Kinney Point Resource Center.
The funds come from the Veterans United Foundation and adds to the previously awarded tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development Commission. Additionally, the city of Columbia previously committed $2 million via HOME-ARP funds, and VU also donated an additional $1.3 million in support for the project.
The adjoining property at 7 East Sexton Road, which includes a 4,200 square foot facility, was also purchased and will be used as a community resource center in partnership with other local nonprofits. The award from the VU Foundation will be used for renovations including a new roof and HVAC unit.
Kinney Point will consist of 24 new, energy efficient affordable housing units of varying sizes. CHA said it anticipates the units will directly impact over 400 individuals throughout the next 25 years.
This additional funding award will help the CHA further meet the continued demand for more affordable housing, while providing community space to offer vital programs and services to CHA families and youth.
According to a press release from CHA, the development of Kinney Point directly aligns with the organization's five-year strategic plan that includes renovating its remaining public housing and expanding its affordable housing portfolio.
Construction on Kinney Pointe is expected to begin this spring, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.