COLUMBIA - The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) was recently awarded a $464,593 funding award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
HUD awarded the grant as a part of its Continuum of Care program.
Randy Cole is the CEO of the CHA and says the organization plans to partner with local homeless service provider agencies to help provide permanent housing to homeless individuals and families.
"The main impact is people getting off the streets or out of shelter and into permanent housing," Cole said. "People really need that permanency to be able to move ahead in life."
The money is all going towards vouchers for people connected to services in the community that will help them obtain and stay in rental housing.
CHA and other local service providers meet every two weeks to go through a community prioritization list of people that are homeless, and they go through the list and pair them up with housing.
The grant will provide for more vouchers for this specific process.
"[Individuals] must meet the minimum qualifications per the HUD guidelines in terms of income and housing status, but we're required by the program to take referrals from our local homeless service providers," Cole said.
This list is determined based on questions like:
- Which households do we need to move up the list most quickly to get housed?
- Which ones are the most vulnerable?
CHA is currently in the second year of its 5-year strategic plan, which aims to expand "the continuum of affordable housing services and partnerships with local organizations."
Some of these partner organizations include the Functional Zero Task Force, the Salvation Army, Love Columbia, the Voluntary Action Center and more.
Tambra Redden is the shelter manager at the Salvation Army Harbor House location in Columbia and works with Cole as a member of the Boone County Coalition to End Homelessness, which used to be the Functional Zero Task force when she started.
Redden said that her involvement in both organizations means her clients at the Harbor House because it gives them a "firsthand housing opportunity."
The Harbor House location houses around 40 people a day and offers a 90-day program that connects individuals with mental health services, job opportunities and other resources.
According to Redden, some of her residents may fall on the Housing Authority's prioritization list, and as a result, some of them will receive vouchers.
"There's not a lot of affordable housing and a lot of landlords," Redden said. "We're trying to get the landlords to buy in more where they are taking the vouchers, but a lot of landlords for various reasons have stopped taking them."
Cole said he estimates this funding will impact and help house over 60 homeless individuals and families this next year.