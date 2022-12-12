COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced Monday it had received low-income housing tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development Commission for its affordable housing development on Park Avenue.
The commission approved the project at its Dec. 9 meeting and will be providing over $15 million of funding.
“This funding award is a result of the generous local support CHA received from the Columbia Mayor and City Council, as well as the Boone County Commission," Bob Hutton, CHA board chairman, said.
The City of Columbia committed $2 million in local American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and Boone County committed $5 million in local ARPA funds for the project, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
The development of Park Avenue aligns with CHA’s five-year plan that includes the goal of renovating CHA’s remaining public housing and expanding CHA’s affordable housing portfolio through additional development.
The organization says many of the current units along Park Avenue are in disrepair, citing problems like sinking foundations, poor insulation, dated electrical wiring, collapsing sewer lines and dial-up internet.
CHA plans to demolish the current units and replace them with 79 new, energy efficient and affordable housing units of varying sizes. CHA anticipates the units will directly impact over 1,300 individuals throughout the next 25 years.
The organization has also already started work on a separate housing project, Kinney Pointe, located near the intersection of Garth Avenue and Sexton Road. The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved that project in June and CHA plans to offer these new units for current Park Avenue residents who would be displaced by the project.
The CHA said it looks forward to working with its local partners to help create more affordable housing for vulnerable households in Columbia.