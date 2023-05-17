COLUMBIA - The Columbia Housing Authority's (CHA) Moving Ahead After-school and Summer Program (MAP) is celebrating 20 years of serving the youth and families of Columbia.
MAP is a state licensed after-school and summer program in the J.W. "Blind" Boone Community Center that provides one-on-one tutoring and cultural and physical activities for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The program serves over 100 youths annually and has served 700 youth and families in the Columbia area since 2003, according to a news release.
Upon the 20th anniversary, MAP will hold a three-day celebration which will include an unveiling of the newly renovated and expanded Teen Center, as well as a proclamation from Mayor Barbara Buffaloe.
On May 22, CHA will hold a community resource fair from 4 to 6 p.m. at the the Kinney Point Community Facility.
A community art showcase from 5 to 6:30 p.m. May 23 will include special performances from Jabberwocky Studios, the Columbia High Steppers and the MAP kid's choir. The showcase will be held at the Blind Boone Center.
Buffaloe's mayoral proclamation ceremony and the unveiling and opening of the renovated MAP Teen Center will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. May 24 at the Blind Boone Center. CHA will also hold a Family Fun Fair from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the center, which will include free food and activities.
The celebrations are open and free to all members of the Columbia community.