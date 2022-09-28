COLUMBIA − The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council met at City Hall Wednesday to hear updates on plans to improve low-income housing.
The council heard a presentation from Randy Cole, the CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority.
"We want this housing to look like market-rate housing that any middle class family would want to live in that blends in with our downtown that is both high quality and good for our residents," Cole said.
The CHA plans to demolish the current units on Park Avenue and replace them with more suitable housing. The organization says many of the current units are in disrepair, citing problems like sinking foundations, poor insulation, dated electrical wiring, collapsing sewer lines and dial-up internet.
"We want to provide these residents with housing that allows them to not have to deal with these problems anymore," Cole said.
Aside from the housing upgrades, Cole also said the project would bring more employment opportunities to Columbia.
"It will create 50 full-time jobs during the duration of construction," Cole said.
The $22-million project would be funded by Columbia and Boone County American Rescue Plan Act funds, as well as federal low-income housing tax credits. The project has received support from the Columbia City Council, which supported the use of the city's ARPA funds toward this project.
CHA submitted an application for $14.8 million in tax credits last week, and a decision will come on Dec. 9 on whether they are awarded this money. If all goes as planned, construction would begin in early 2024 and be completed in 2025.
The Downtown Leadership Council gave unanimous support to the project. Tim Teddy, Columbia's director of community development, said he hopes the new housing will give its residents more of a sense of home.
"People want the run of a place that is home-like," Teddy said.
In the meantime, CHA has already began a separate housing project, Kinney Pointe, located near the intersection of Garth Avenue and Sexton Road. The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved that project in June. CHA plans to offer these new units for Park Avenue residents that would be displaced by the project.
Under federal law, CHA is required to compensate these residents on all of their moving fees.
"Everything from hooking utilities up and internet, to packing and moving boxes," Cole said.
Cole says the hope is for construction to begin on the Kinney Pointe units in the spring of 2023.