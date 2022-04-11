COLUMBIA - The Columbia Housing Authority hosted an event on Monday to inform the public about improving its Park Avenue and Providence Walkway properties.
The event was held at 407 East Broadway and started at 6 p.m.
At the event, attendees were able to share their views on the renovations.
Randy Cole, the CEO of Columbia Housing Authority, said that public input is necessary when working on this kind of project.
"It's really important to get that community support buy in, as well as information from the community to figure out, you know, what, what is our community desire in terms of what the development could look like?" Cole said.
Cole said this project needs support from the city of Columbia.
"Our residents really need investment. We need to, as a community, to invest in our Columbia Housing Authority residents," Cole said. "They need high quality, affordable housing. And it's just something as a community we need to get behind because affordable housing stabilizes our workforce."
The next step in the process of this project is getting the funds needed to make improvements to those residencies. Cole said Columbia Housing Authority will apply to grants for funding.
"We've done similar sized projects in the past that involve different funding sources. So we have a track record of success," Cole said.
One of the current projects CHA is working on recently got funded by the city of Columbia and the Veterans United Foundation. Cole estimated construction at Kinney Point, which will include 24 new affordable housing units, will begin in the fall.
"Both of these projects are critical. Both are expanding our portfolio to meet the growing demand for affordable housing and ensuring we preserve our existing affordable housing stock so we don't lose it," Cole said.
Columbia Housing Authority has been going door-to-door to connect with residents living on Park Avenue. The organization also held a meeting with about 30 people living there last Thursday.
But the event on Monday will brought the rest of the community into the project.
Park Avenue resident, David Harper, told KOMU 8 the renovations can't come soon enough.
"I think it's a great idea and pretty much it's overdue. From what I found out a few years ago is that these were the oldest units built downtown Columbia on Park Avenue."
Harper said those old housing units need newer appliances and bigger living spaces. He also said he hopes Columbia Housing Authority will look into adjusting speeding limits in the area to make it safer for neighborhood children.
It is still unknown when these renovations could take place.