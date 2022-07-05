COLUMBIA - The Columbia Housing Authority is planning to meet with city council again regarding Kinney Point, the city's future affordable housing complex.

The housing authority was awarded $2 million in February by the Columbia City Council to create Kinney Point, which will be located at the intersection of Garth Avenue and Sexton Road. It will have 24 units.

The housing authority is returning to the council this month with a major amendment to Kinney's development plan. This meeting will be conducted on July 18, though the first reading is expected to take place Tuesday night.

Columbia Housing Authority CEO Randy Cole believes Kinney Point could be a catalyst for the community to start addressing the homelessness issues Columbia faces.

“This is a project that will unite our community," Cole said. "What we have going for the council is an amendment that matches the design concepts that we have worked with the neighborhood and other community partners on. It has gained support and that is what we have planned for the second meeting of July.”

The goal of the amendment being put forth to the council is to limit the number of parking spaces Kinney Point will have from 68 to 40, although the universal development code requires 68 spaces because of its bedroom mixture.

However, old staff reports did not take note of the proposed bedroom mixture. Kinney Point is a multi-family complex, but its parking space waiver information was based on single-family dwellings. This is why the housing authority is requesting parking spot reductions.

There are a few other reasons to limit parking at Kinney Point. The likelihood of residents having personal vehicles is low, so there is not much need. Overflow parking at neighboring complex Oak Tower equates to 10 spaces. Also, if Kinney Point was to add as much as 50 spaces, trees would have to be cut down, which would certainly displease those who live in the area.

Cole said he would like to thank the council for their generous donation and he looks forward to the construction of Kinney Point.

Tuesday's meeting will feature a first reading of the project. It starts at 7 p.m. in City Hall council chambers.