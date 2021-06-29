BOONE COUNTY − Columbia and Boone County residents who need help with housing due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have future opportunities for assistance.
The Columbia City Council provided more than $300,000 to two organizations which aid in rental help.
The Columbia Housing Authority Low-Income Services and Voluntary Action Center are two organizations that received money after a third round of funding to the city for pandemic relief through a Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Columbia Housing Authority Low-Income Service received $77,588 from the City Council. They plan on using the money to hire a housing ambassador.
The ambassador will provide support to a minimum of 10 households per month, or 120 households per year, according to a City Council memo.
Randy Cole, CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority, says the money will be put to good use.
"The housing ambassador position is great to have additional capacity to help connect eligible renters to eligible properties that are safe, healthy, and affordable," Cole said. "Our housing ambassador would work directly with our housing specialists to issue vouchers to connect eligible program participants with properties."
Cole said people are really struggling to find housing suitable for them.
"A lot of the households that we issue a voucher to are really struggling to find available rental properties, our housing market has gotten very hot," Cole said. "Over the last few years, it's becoming more difficult for lower income renters to find available properties."
He broke down the application process.
"Right now we have a pool of 500 households that are seeking our assistance and available housing in our community, so we anticipate working through the list rather quickly over the next 90 to 120 days," Cole said. "Once we work through those, we'll open it back up and continue to serve households in our community and keep working to connect households to available properties in our market."
Applications are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Visit Columbia Housing Authority's application page.
There is a time limit on the issued vouchers.
"Once we issue a voucher, there is a time limit for households to be able to connect that voucher to an available property, because we want to make sure those vouchers are being put to use so having this housing ambassador position will really help make sure all resources are made available to the people we serve," Cole said.
The Voluntary Action Center also received $230,000 to provide rental assistance. The organization will use the money to assist 60 households and 150 people, according to another City Council memo.
The Columbia Missourian spoke with Executive Director Ed Stansberry of the Voluntary Action Center.
Once a person has made it past the screening process and filled out an application, the center will work to catch that family up on their rent.
“The maximum amount of months that we can provide service is six months, but it’s basically a first-come, first-served type of arrangement,” Stansberry said to the Missourian.
Stansberry offered a breakdown of the income levels of households who were helped with the first round of money.
KOMU 8 reached out to the Voluntary Action Center, but they did not return a phone call.