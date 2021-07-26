COLUMBIA − When it comes to housing in any market, many people have a hard time finding affordable houses.
According to BestPlaces.net, Missouri ranks 69 out 100 in terms of cost of living. Even the median home cost within the state is about $159,500.
As rent prices continue to rise and house prices become astronomically high for low to median income families, finding a place to live today has become tougher than that of 20 years ago.
Gary Anspach, manager of the City of Columbia’s housing programs, wants to change that.
Anspach worked with the City of Columbia for more than six years as the senior housing specialist. He also has experience working for the Columbia Housing Authority and Central Missouri Community Action.
It is only now a month into his new role as housing programs manager, and he wants to increase the number of affordable housing in Columbia.
“Affordable housing is obviously a big topic within the city of Columbia,” Anspach said. “One of the goals that our funding focuses on is Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), [and] whole investment partnerships program funds. Those program funds are designed to increase the amount of affordable housing in different cities.”
Anspach’s department is helping communities develop more affordable housing by taking CDBG and HOME dollars from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Funds are then given to groups such as Voluntary Action Group and the Housing Authority in Columbia. These groups then help families find housing.
Right now, Anspach is trying to help low to moderate households qualify for these program funds. These families make around $34,400 or less.
Cullimore Cottages, which is located on North Eighth Street, is one of the housing complexes that are built to help families.
Anspach also expects to receive $2.1 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan fund to add onto these projects that can build affordable single-family homes or rental production homes.
“We want to work with our current community partners,” Anspach said. “These entities are the ones that will build the homes and sell them then to the low to moderate income buyers.”
The program plans to continue following this plan until there is enough affordable housing for members of community who need it.