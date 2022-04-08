COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Housing and Community Development Commission announced on Friday that it will hold a public hearing to address community development needs.
The hearing will take place on Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
The city said in a press release that it estimates it will receive about $1 million in Community Development Block Grant funds and $600,000 in HOME funds for the 2023 fiscal year.
The release said the city is holding the hearing to see how citizens feel about housing and community development needs within Columbia. Residents of Columbia are encouraged to attend and provide public feedback.