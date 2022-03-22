COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia annually receives federal funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) due to its demographics, population and federal appropriations.
It is estimated that the city will receive approximately $1 million in the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and $600,000 in HOME funds in 2023.
This funding primarily benefits low to moderate income households and can be used for affordable housing, economic development, neighborhood revitalization and stabilization and community facilities.
Residents of Columbia are encouraged to complete a survey to assist with identifying affordable housing and community development needs in the community.
To fill out the survey, click here.
For questions or concerns contact Housing Programs Manager of Community Development Gary Anspach at Gary.Anspach@CoMo.gov or Housing Specialist Jacob Amelunke at Jacob.Amelunke@CoMo.gov.