COLUMBIA - One private school is preparing for a big school year.
Columbia Independent School opens its doors for the first day of school on Thursday.
Last year, the school saw a major increase in the number of students enrolling in their school. The Columbia Missourian reported how more parents were choosing to enroll students in private school during the pandemic last year -- including a nearly 400% increase in inquiries.
Kari Stockwell is the director of admissions and marketing for Columbia Independent School. She said this year, the increase is not as high, but still above average.
"We have more new students than in a normal year," Stockwell said. "Our overall enrollment is going to be higher than ever. But it's not as big of a jump as it was last year."
Stockwell said they are approaching 400 students to be enrolled at Columbia Independent School. She also said for some grades, the classrooms are already full.
"We are continuing to enroll if we have space available," Stockwell said. "We take applications even if we are full, so that we can maintain that waitlist and then if a spot would open up we can offer that to a new student."
She said they are excited for this upcoming year and are taking the necessary precautions to keep students safe.
Stockwell said they are taking a multi-layered approach with regards to the safety of students.
"It includes the masking, the health assessment, distancing as much as possible and encouraging eligible students to be vaccinated," Stockwell said.
She said more than half of the student body is not eligible to be vaccinated. Due to this issue, they are making masks a requirement.
Columbia Independent School will require everyone in the building to be masked including faculty, staff, parents, volunteers and students.
Stockwell said she isn't worried about the upcoming school year. She said last year gave them the tools they need for another successful school year.
"We were able to shift our practices as we needed to to be able to keep everyone in school and keep everyone safe," Stockwell said. "We are pretty confident that we can do that again."