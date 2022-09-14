COLUMBIA - Columbia Independent School (CIS) recently enrolled its 400th student, which is a record number for the school's 24th year.
CIS serves students in junior kindergarten through 12th grade. They marked the special occasion on Sept. 9 with cupcakes for students, a cake for faculty and staff, and a photo op with the mascot Leo the Lion.
As of Sept. 9, CIS tallied 224 students in lower school, 100 in middle school, and 74 in upper school.
“I am grateful to the families that choose to be part of our supportive school community and to the dedicated faculty and staff who devote so much time, energy and care to our students,” said Head of School Bridgid Kinney. “Reaching this enrollment threshold while continuing to provide each student with the individual attention they deserve is not an easy task, but it is the right way to grow.”
Kinney noted that spaces remain in a few grades, and CIS enrolls students throughout the fall semester. More information about enrollment is available at cislions.org/admissions.