COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia and Boone County Public Health and Human Services are seeking community members' responses to their experiences in Columbia during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city also asks residents for their input on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). ARPA is a federal aid package that provided relief to businesses, schools, families, governments, nonprofits, and others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Columbia will receive approximately $25.2 million in ARPA funds in two parts to address the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city voted to allocate the first part of the funding to alleviate homelessness, community violence, behavioral crisis care mental health services and workforce development.
It's currently asking for input on where the other $12.6 million should be spent.
Kari Utterback, the senior planner for PHHS, said Columbia wants to hear from people who have been affected by COVID-19.
"I think the people closest to that impact are the ones who should be telling us what were should be spending the money on," Utterback said.
The ARPA funds can only be used for specific needs, and the survey has a list of ways the money can be spent.
"It could be sewer and water infrastructure, it could be broadband, it could be community violence, homelessness, some of the things we've already tackled. We could invest even more in those things," Utterback said. "There is a whole list in the survey and it'll ask you to prioritize the top three."
Utterback also said once people fill out the survey, the city council can then create focus groups based off the findings. The focus groups will be made in July.
Once the focus groups meet, a report will be sent to the council in August or September where final decisions and plans will be made.
"We'll be reaching out to people who've taken the survey," Utterback said. "We'll be reaching out to people who haven't taken the survey, community leaders, we'll be reaching out to people who we often don't hear from at the city, to be sure that their voices are being heard."
Utterback said she hopes at least 6,000 people fill out the survey.
To weigh in, residents can complete the five-minute survey by June 30.
For questions about the survey or the community engagement process, email ARPA@CoMo.gov.