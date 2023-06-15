Columbia and Jefferson City offices will be closed Monday, June 19, in recognition of Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.
Columbia residential curbside trash will not be collected and will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. The Columbia landfill will also be closed Monday.
Residents can download the COMO Recycle and Trash app for collection day reminders and service notifications.
In Jefferson City, Republic Services will run normal trash pickup routes on June 20 and the remainder of the week.
Public transit systems in both cities will not operate on the holiday, and parking enforcement will be suspended.
Columbia's Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) will operate at reduced hours on Monday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rec swim will be available from noon to 2:30 p.m. The Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center and Douglass Family Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
The Columbia and Jefferson City Council meetings will both take place on June 20, starting at 7 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.