MID-MISSOURI - Columbia and Jefferson City offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
GoCOMO and JeffTRAN buses will not operate, and parking meters in both cities will not be enforced, according to press releases.
Residential curbside trash in Columbia will not be collected on Jan. 16. Pickup will be delayed by one day the remainder of the week. The landfill will also be closed.
Meanwhile, trash collection in the Capital City will not be affected on Jan. 16 or the remainder of the week. The yard-waste drop-off site will be open.
The Jefferson City Council and Columbia City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 and 7 p.m., respectively.
Columbia's Activities and Recreation Center will have normal hours, from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.