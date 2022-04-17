COLUMBIA - New members will be sworn into mid-Missouri city councils on Monday.
Columbia City Council will welcome Nick Foster for the First Ward.
Jefferson City City Council will swear in Jack Deeken for the Fourth Ward.
Foster retired from the Voluntary Action Center as the executive director at the end of 2020. After hearing the previous Ward 4 council member, Ian Thomas, wasn't running for re-election, Foster decided to run.
Foster, who has lived in Columbia for 11 years, said he wanted to serve his community in a different way.
"I want to be able to do that in a way that is effective and to help move the city further down the road. So it's a responsibility. There's more responsibility here than there is power," Foster said.
Foster won 3,565 votes, Erica Pefferman trailed with 2,142 votes.
He said he couldn't have secured this opportunity without the encouragement of his friends and supporters.
"[when the election results were final], there was a desire and determination to serve everyone, in the Fourth Ward and in Columbia, even those who disagree with me, and who have a different perspective," Foster said.
Foster also commented on individuals suffering from homelessness in Columbia. He said the issues extend beyond a housing issue.
"We don't have the kind of housing we need that's affordable for people across the income spectrum," he said.
During his time at the Voluntary Action Center, he said a project called 'Opportunity Campus,' could potentially connect essential resources in a central homeless location.
When asked about crime, Foster said the community has to address some of the root causes he thinks are affecting Columbia. Poverty, lack of opportunity of securing income and mental illness were among that list.
JC's Ward 1 elect, Deeken said he's looking forward to using his 19 years of experience on the JC Planning and Zoning Commission to leverage the capital city's budget.
He defeated Jacob Robinett 486 to 429 with 53% of the votes in the April 5 municipal election, according to Cole County Clerk's office.
He said even though he was elected to serve constituents in the First Ward, he's ready to address issues for all of Jefferson City.
"The city as a whole, whatever one ward needs, all of the other wards need. And the way we're set up, if we can address our issues, everybody benefits. It's not just one ward over the other," Deeken said.
The Jefferson City meeting will begin tomorrow at 6 p.m. to watch click here.
The Columbia City Council meeting will start tomorrow at 5 p.m., to watch click here.