COLUMBIA - Columbia Job Center is hosting a hiring event at the Columbia Public Library on Wednesday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature over 10 different employers in the health care field.
Employers on-site for the event will be Boone Health, Compass Health, Fulton State Hospital, Gentle Hands United, Kindred Home Care, Lutheran Senior Services, Missouri Veterans Home, Rusk Rehabilitation, Sinclair Research Center, University of Missouri Health Care and Woodhaven.
“The healthcare industry has been hit hard over the last couple of years,” Central Region Communications Director Sundi Jo Graham said. "We want to do everything we can to help employers find new team members, and offering on-site interviews is a great way to create that personal connection between employers and job seekers.”
The event is part of the Columbia Job Center's "Walk-in Wednesday" initiative. The program is designed to allow employers and job-seekers to meet on a small scale level.
Resumes are recommended, but not required.