COLUMBIA - The Columbia Job Center, in partnership with Swift Prepared Foods, will host three hiring events in the coming weeks as Swift prepares to open its new facility.
More than 100 entry-level to management jobs are available to apply for at the meat company.
Hiring events will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the job center, located at 101 Park De Ville Drive:
- Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Wednesday, Feb. 8
- Wednesday, Feb. 22
Registration is required to attend.
The plant on Paris Road will be one of the largest Swift Prepared Food plants in its company, at over 325,000 square feet, according to a press release.
It will produce dry-cured meats like salami, pepperoni, prosciutto and pancetta. It will also be the first of its kind to produce charcuterie and Italian meats, according to the release.
Swift Prepared Food's yearly output is expected at 40 million pounds of meat products.