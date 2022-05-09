COLUMBIA - The Columbia Job Center and Columbia Library will be hosting their monthly Walk-In Wednesdays hiring event on Wednesday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Walk-in Wednesdays are hosted by the Columbia Job Center in an effort to connect employers and job seekers without going through the job-search process.
Resumes are recommended but not required. Job seeker services include job search assistance, free resource computers, career and training services, workshops, skill assessments, work-based learning, and more.
“It’s our goal to help employers and job seekers find the perfect opportunity they can both be happy with,” Central Region Communications Coordinator, Sundi Jo Graham said.
The event will be held at the Columbia Public Library and will feature 13 different employers.
- Boone County Government
- Boone County Sheriff Department
- Busenbark Flooring
- City of Columbia
- Central Bank of Boone County
- Columbia Landcare
- Department of Social Services-Family Support Division
- Department of Social Services - Youth Division
- Department of Corrections
- EduStaff
- Kraft/Heinz
- U.S. Air Force
- United States Postal Services