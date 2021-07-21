COLUMBIA — The Columbia Job Fair is hosting its second Walk-In-Wednesday event on Wednesday.
The bi-weekly event through the summer into the fall months was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
At Wednesday's event, job seekers are required to wear business casual clothing and bring a cover letter and resume.
Employers are looking to hire for various positions including substitute teachers, bank tellers, office staff and care specialists. Several of those employers will have on-the-spot interviews.
Walk-In-Wednesdays returns amid a national worker shortage. In June, there were 133,380 Missourians who were unemployed, seasonally adjusted, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's an increase from May when 129,037 Missourians were unemployed.
Various employers, including some that are attending the event for the first time, will be at Wednesday's event. Employers include Columbia Public Schools, the United States Postal Service, MU Health Care and Scholastic.
"We expect United States Postal Service, it's actually their first time that they will be at our Walk-In-Wednesday," Nichelle Pool, Columbia Job Center supervisor, said. "MU Healthcare, that is their first time coming, but they right now are looking for over 600 job seekers for open positions."
The event functions as a way to benefit both employers and job seekers.
"It gives us a lot of opportunities to meet our employers needs," Pool said."We have a lot of job seekers that are getting off on employment, changing career paths and things like that, so this is just a great opportunity for our community."
Walk-In-Wednesday starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. at the Columbia Job Center. It will continue bi-weekly through September with new employers at every event.