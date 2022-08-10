COLUMBIA - The Columbia Job Center will partner with Columbia Public Library to host its monthly Walk-In Wednesdays hiring event next week, featuring 11 different employers.
The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Columbia Public Library.
The 11 employers who will be attending the event are:
- Boone County Joint Communications
- Boone Health
- Boonville Correctional Center and Moberly Correctional Center
- City of Columbia
- EduStaff
- Hitachi Energy (ABB) in Jefferson City
- JM Eagle
- Lutheran Senior Services
- Manpower
- Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico
- Walmart
"We’re excited to help job seekers connect to employers," Central Region Communications Coordinator Sundi Jo Graham said. "There definitely seems to be something for everyone looking."
Prospective employees will have the chance to have one-on-one interviews with employees and will have the opportunity to apply for jobs online at the site. Resumes are recommended, but not required.
Pre-registration for the event is available at here.