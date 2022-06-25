COLUMBIA - The Columbia Job Center announced that it will be partnering with Emery Sapp to provide a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) apprenticeship program for those wanting to become truck drivers.
Emery Sapp, a 100% employee-owned contracting company, is creating the program with the goal of providing paid training and job placement for applicants.
Truck drivers are in demand in Missouri, with the COVID-19 pandemic and poor retention rates driving up the need for capable drivers, according to a press release.
“There is an extremely high demand for both over-the-road and local truck drivers,” Central Workforce Development Region Communications Coordinator Sundi Jo Graham said in the release. “We’re doing everything we can to help remove the barrier to employment for job seekers who may not be able to afford training, as well as provide employers with ready and willing team members who play an important role in keeping our economy moving in the right direction.”
Apprenticeship wages are slated to start at $22 per hour, with that rate moving to $24 per hour upon completion of the program.
Registration for this program is on Thursday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbia Job Center, 101 Park De Ville Drive.
The training will begin on Monday, July 18 in Columbia.
For more information, contact The Columbia Job Center at 573-441-6361, sundijo.graham@cwib.us, or visit cwdregion.com/emery for more information.