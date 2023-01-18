COLUMBIA - The Columbia Job Center and Swift Prepared Foods have postponed their scheduled hiring events in January and February.
Instead, the Columbia Job Center will host three hiring events in March as Swift prepares to open its new facility on Paris Road.
A Wednesday news release did not share details on why the events were postponed, but said the March dates will be released soon.
More than 100 entry-level to management jobs will be available to apply for at the meat company.
The plant will be one of the largest Swift Prepared Food plants in its company, at over 325,000 square feet, according to a press release.
It will produce dry-cured meats like salami, pepperoni, prosciutto and pancetta. It will also be the first of its kind to produce charcuterie and Italian meats, according to the release.
Swift Prepared Food's yearly output is expected at 40 million pounds of meat products.