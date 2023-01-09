COLUMBIA -The Transportation Security Administration will hold interviews for security officer positions at the Columbia Regional Airport Thursday.
Interviews will be held on site at the Columbia Job Center, located at 101 Park De Ville Drive E, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The positions start between $16.51 and $23.58 per hour. Transportation security officers provide security and protection of all travelers.
“We’re excited to be assisting the Columbia Regional Airport and TSA once again with their hiring needs,” Sundi Jo Graham, communications coordinator for the Central Workforce Development Region, said. “We want to help lighten the load for employers in today’s struggling economy, but also help remove any barriers that may get in the way for job seekers to find employment. Hosting this hiring event is just one of the ways we get to do that.”
The hiring event is part of the Columbia Job Center's series, held the second Thursday of each month through June.
Learn more and pre-register online here. The Job Center said a resume and professional dress are encouraged.