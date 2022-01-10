COLUMBIA - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will hold on-site interviews at the Columbia Job Center Thursday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.mm to 1 p.m.
According to a news release release, the event is aimed at hiring security officers for the Columbia Regional Airport, and the event at the Job Center is part of series held every second Tuesday each month through May.
The positions would start between $16.51 to $23.58 an hour, according to the news release.
“We’re excited to be assisting the Columbia Regional Airport and TSA once again with their hiring needs," Sundi Jo Graham, Communications Coordinator for the Central Workforce Development Region, said in the release.