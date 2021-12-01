COLUMBIA − Columbia Parks and Recreation will hold a Kwanzaa celebration Saturday at the Armory Sports Complex. The celebration will include an expo of local Black-owned businesses.
Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African American culture, and there are seven principles that represent values which help build and reinforce community. One of the seven principles is Ujamaa, or economic cooperation.
Saturday's celebration will focus on this principle by inviting 12 different local Black-owned businesses.
The celebration is an attempt by the city to help the businesses get more traffic and hopefully recuperate some of the business they lost during the pandemic.
One local business, Chandra's Hair and Body Love, said events like this can be essential to helping businesses grow.
"Any exposure... to your business is gonna help your business," Chandra Prince said.
Prince is no stranger to events promoting Black-owned businesses. The store she works at, Artistry Salon, holds similar events monthly to help bring Black-owned businesses together.
"Between 7 to 10 or 15 vendors... we just try to let everybody promote themselves and get their name out there," she said.
After a brutal 2020, Prince's business was hurting, like most businesses were.
"2020 was horrible for everybody," she explained. "I probably sold $300 or $400 worth of products total in the whole year."
Prince was able to help her business and her community by creating products with the needs of Black hair in mind.
"The reason why this is important is because a lot of products on the market right now that don't cater to the texture of hair that we have," Prince explained.
But by coming together as a community, Black-owned businesses can make each other stronger.
"I hope that everybody really helps each other around here. We all know each other pretty much, so, we just push the information through. We're just kinda helping each other," Prince said.
After not being able to hold the celebration last year due to COVID concerns, the celebration is back and open to the public. The goal is to socialize, entertain and raise awareness of Black-owned businesses in Columbia.
The festivities Saturday are from 2 to 5 p.m. Kwanzaa celebration bags are also available to purchase for $5 each at the Armory Sports Center.