COLUMBIA — Mid-Missouri's heat wave is causing outside workers to take extra precautions while outside.
Hudson Dercher, owner of Dercher's Lawn Service in Columbia, has been in the business for five years now. He has recommendations for how those working outside can stay cool.
"If you are out in the heat," Dercher said. "Please stay cool, please stay hydrated. It's not necessarily the safest to be out in the sun super long without proper hydration."
Dercher and his employees are also making sure they are taking care of themselves in the process.
"I think the main thing is just staying hydrated," Dercher said. "And making sure that we're well-rested because it's very enduring to try to have to be outside in the sun for 12 hours a time, five days a week. "
Staying hydrated isn't the only precaution that Dercher is taking.
"So, another thing we do, is we try to take a lot of breaks and make sure to eat enough during the day," Dercher said. "One thing we try to do is start a little bit earlier in the morning when it's not as hot, necessarily."
The city of Columbia currently offers cooling centers around town. Those who are outside, can come in and cool off during business hours.
"So drinking fountains are available," Ryan Sheehan, spokesperson for the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, said. "As well as restrooms and there are outlets in the lobby that you're allowed to use as well. But it's just simply, you're allowed to be in the lobby. You're allowed to enjoy the A/C, drink water, use the restroom. But that's about it."
People can go to the seven cooling centers that are offered, during their business hours: Columbia Public Library, Activity and Recreation Center, City Hall, The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Salvation Army, Salvation Army Harbor House and St. Francis House.