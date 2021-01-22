COLUMBIA - Contractors for AT&T, AMF Electric will begin installing small cell wireless facilities at four different locations throughout Columbia starting Monday, Jan. 25.
Lane restrictions, closures and sidewalk closures will take place each day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.
The work is scheduled to be finished by Friday, Jan. 29.
The impacted locations are listed below:
- Lane restriction of the northbound lane of Noble Court between West Worley Street and North Garth Avenue.
- Lane restriction of the southbound lane of Pershing Road between Hunt Court and West Worley Street.
- Lane closure of the westbound lane of East Sexton Road between Providence Road and King Avenue, and the sidewalk on the north side of the street.
- Lane closure of the eastbound lane of Patsy Lane between Spencer Avenue and Clinkscales Road.
Motorists and non-motorized transportation users are encouraged to exercise extreme caution when in work zones.