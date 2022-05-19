COLUMBIA - Gas prices in Columbia set an all-time average record high Thursday following last week’s record.
According to AAA, the statewide average price for gas is $4.14 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel. This new record is 13 cents more compared to last Thursday and is $1.38 more per gallon compared to this time last year.
In Columbia, prices are even more expensive than the Missouri average: $4.23 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
The record-setting gas prices have affected several businesses that rely on gas to accurately do their jobs. One lawn service in Columbia this has impacted is McVey Mowing.
An employee at McVey, Caleb Bradshaw, said the gas price increase hurts their business because most of their equipment depends on gas.
"With our mowing division, we have three trimmers and three blowers on our trucks," Bradshaw said. "So we go through a lot of gas during the day, as well as our four mowers on our trailer."
With the recent gas price increases, the cost of services has also increased.
"It always depends just on the yard size, but I'd say it went up about $5 to $10 per lawn," Bradshaw said.
Another business, Mac's Lawn Service, has also felt the impact of the gas price increases.
William McBride, owner of Mac's Lawn Service, said he has never dealt with anything like this.
"I've been doing this for about 12 years, and I had never gone up on my prices in 10 years," McBride said. "Here in the last two years, I've had to raise my prices, but it's been a very minimal, you know. And as long as I can pay my bills and pay my help. You know, just survive. These people, they need help, too."
Besides the increased price for services, McBride has had to reevaluate how he does his business.
"It's affected us to the point where I had to cut back on my equipment and employees," McBride said. "I have a couple of vehicles, multiple trailers. And I've had to put some of them in storage because we're just using one vehicle now."
Mac's Lawn Service provides to a wide range of cliental, but especially to senior citizens. McBride said with fewer employees, it's harder to get work done for his customers
"We're still trying to service over 130 people a week. And sometimes, it takes us 10 days to get back to that, you know, one resident," McBride said.