COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia Water and Light has received the results from the first round of required lead and copper water sampling for 2023.
Results come after the city faced violations from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) for not properly testing drinking water for copper or lead in 2022. To return to compliance, the City of Columbia must submit 200 samples this year to MDNR to get tested.
The results from the testing shows the city is in compliance with the lead and copper action levels established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the city said in a press release.
Water and Light collected 100 samples from single-family homes or multi-family residences with known lead interior pipes, lead service line or lead solder that joins copper pipes. MDNR tested the samples in April and May, according to the release.
Of the 100 samples Water and Light collected, 72 had no detectable lead, 26 had lead detected below the action level, and two had lead that exceeded the action level for lead, according to the release. No samples exceeded the action level for copper.
In accordance with the EPA's Safe Drinking Water Act, utilities must ensure the water from customer's tap does not exceed the action level for lead or copper in at least 90% of the homes sampled. The action level is the concentration of a contaminant that, if exceeded, would need treatment or other requirements that a water system must follow.
Water and Light will begin collecting the second round of 100 samples for MDNR in September.
Customers who would like their water tested for lead and copper can contact Deidra.McClendon@CoMo.gov to request to have a sample tested.