COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia will begin enforcing priority routes due to more than 2 inches of snowfall Monday.
Priority route are clearly marked with red, white and blue signs.
There is also a list of these streets that can be found here.
The city will begin ticketing vehicles parked on priority routes, per City ordinance. Vehicles not moved soon after ticketing are subject to being towed, the city says. Vehicle owners may face a fine of $100 plus towing or storage charges.
The ordinance allows plow drivers the space needed to do their work more quickly, efficiently and safely for everyone.
Residents can sign up for alerts at Nixle.com or by texting COLUMBIAPW to 888-777 to receive notifications of when the City is enforcing these regulations.