COLUMBIA - On Tuesday evening, the Keys to the City keyhole at Columbia City Hall will be lit orange to honor the victims of the mass shooting that occurred in Buffalo, New York on Saturday.
The event will not only pay respect to the victims but also bring awareness to America's gun violence crisis.
Ten people were killed and several more were injured when a gunman opened fire in a supermarket. Authorities are investigating the incident as a racially motivated hate crime due to the gunman's intentional targeting of a predominantly Black zip code in Buffalo. Officials are also considering a terrorism charge.
"Grocery shopping shouldn't cost you your life," Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said. "The City of Columbia joins cities across the nation in lighting Keys to the City at City Hall orange in memory of the victims in Buffalo, in honor of the victims and survivors in our community, and to bring awareness to America's gun violence crisis."
The keyhole will also be lit orange on Friday, June 3, in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.