COLUMBIA − DASH Convenience and Liquor Store, a downtown Columbia store, could lose its liquor license in June. A Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation found it sold liquor to a minor who was involved in a fatal crash in January.
Through seized video evidence, investigators found the store illegally sold alcohol to 19-year-old Keith Sumner on Jan. 3, according to a press release. That same day, Sumner was involved in a wrong-way crash on Highway 63 that killed four people, including himself, and seriously injured three children.
The investigation also found evidence of multiple prior incidents of that same minor being sold alcohol, as well as other sales to minors without asking for identification, the release said.
According to online records, Dash owner Dashrath Patel faces a misdemeanor charge for supplying liquor to a minor, and the store itself also faces nine charges, including five counts of the unlawful sale or supply to a minor. The store has until June 9 to appeal.
A case review is scheduled for June 1 in the Boone County Court.