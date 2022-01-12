COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia is asking for public input on mural designs for the Columbia Regional Airport's new terminal.
Construction is continuing on the airport’s new terminal, which is set to be completed this summer. The $26.6 million terminal will be a 52,000-square-foot-facility.
The Standing Committee on Public Art selected three finalists to create mural designs for the project.
Public input will play an important role when the Standing Committee on Public Art recommends the final pick to the Commission on Cultural Affairs, according to a press release from the city.
Once a finalist is chosen, the Columbia City Council will be tasked with approving the project.
The city is asking those interested in providing input on the city's website or by emailing oca@como.gov.
Public input will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 21.