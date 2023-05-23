COLUMBIA— The city of Columbia is looking for volunteers for its "Park Patrol" program.
It hosted a training session for the program Tuesday night for new volunteers interested in joining.
Leigh Kottwitz, the neighborhood services manager for the city of Columbia, said the program was created in 1997 after a sexual assault occurred in the middle of the day on the MKT Trail.
"That brought forth a community discussion on what else could be done to improve safety on our trails and in our parks. And that's how the Park Patrol was born," Kottwitz said.
At the training session, the city presented the potential new volunteers with materials on what they should know as a volunteer, what they will do as a volunteer, and possible things a volunteer could see and should report.
Kottwitz said numbers in the program constantly fluctuate.
"We're always looking for new people just because some of our volunteers either move away from Columbia or they end up with other interests," she said.
The call for new members comes after a man was recently arrested and charged with attempted rape on the MKT Trail.
Michael Tyrone Council Jr., 30, is charged with two counts of attempted rape and one misdemeanor charge of property damage in the second degree.
"There has been safety issues along the trail recently," Kottwitz said. "And so we know that has driven some interest from some citizens to join the program."
Kottwitz also said this is the first face-to-face training session since the pandemic.
According to the city's website, the patrol will help keep Columbia parks and trails clean, safe, and in good repair.
Park patrollers serve on city trails such as the MKT Trail, the Bear Creek Trail, and Grindstone Trail.
They monitor parks and trails during the daytime. They are able to do this by walking, running, or cycling.
Patrollers must be at least 18 years old and will be required to attend a one-hour training session. They will be identified by wearing an official park patrol t-shirt or vest.
The volunteers will also be required to log a minimum of four hours a month between April and October.
Following the training session, volunteers will have to pass a background check and will be given their uniform and badge.
Those interested in applying should fill out the online application or contact the city's Volunteer Programs Department.