COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia will put forth a resolution at its October 17 council meeting to purchase VFW Post 280 to use as a temporary homeless shelter this winter.
Room at the Inn, a Columbia nonprofit, will primarily use the space for the time being.
The city of Columbia has showed initiative to providing better support for its homeless community.
Last winter, the city housed many people at the Wabash Bus Station, but knew that the station was not a stable environment to continue down the line. Once the VFW Post became available for purchase, city staff said they knew that this building would be perfect for what they are trying to accomplish.
The city's public information officer, Sydney Olsen, said the city's intentions was to find a more stable place for people to stay.
"The Wabash Bus Station certainly was not an optimal space for people to stay during the winter months, and this move to acquire the new post should provide a safer, better and more comfortable option," Olsen said.
The final details on the contract are still a work in progress, but barring any changes at the city council's meeting on Oct. 17, this plan will be in full effect.
This purchase agreement, which cost $865,000, is a big deal for Room at the Inn due to this building providing stability for its services. Part of the challenge for the service has been finding a mainstay building so they can operate effectively.
Room at the Inn is not a year-round operation, as it only runs 12 to 16 weeks during the winter months.
The future is yet to be determined for how the city will use the building after this winter.
Olsen also mentioned that the city is still moving forward on their plans for an Opportunity Campus which would be ultimate goal for the permanent housing of Columbia's homeless population.
Until final plans are put into place for that project, VFW Post 280 will be the temporary home for the community.
"Looking down the road, we are trying to figure out what other usages the Post could provide for our community, but we are glad that it will serve an important purpose this winter, Olsen said."
The VFW Post is 13,500 square feet, located at 1509 Ashley Street, with open space around the building as well including an outside area.
Olsen also mentioned a possible shuttle service that is still in the works, but until then, the city's free transit bus system can be used.
An informational meeting will be held at the Post from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 10, according to the Columbia Missourian.