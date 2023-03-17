A Columbia man made 10,000 times his investment when he won $50,000 on a $50 scratch-off ticket.
When he went to the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road, all he intended to get was a drink.
But he had a feeling.
The Columbia winner purchased a $30 ticket and won $50. He took the ticket outside, and scratched off the 'Bonus' play—finding a $10,000 prize.
After he continued scratching the ticket, the winner's earnings totaled $50,000. With his winnings, he told the Missouri Lottery that he plans to donate some to charity and take a trip to Las Vegas.
“I’m just going with the wind at this point,” he said. “I’m so blessed.”