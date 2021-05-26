COLUMBIA - The American Red Cross held a blood drive Wednesday at the Columbia Mall. Despite Boone County lifting many of their COVID-19 restrictions, the blood drive participants felt comfortable donating.
"I had no problem with it at all," Carolyn Kirschman said.
For donator Chrisna Ouk, having the vaccine made him feel safer when donating.
"I got the COVID vaccination and I thought it would be nice to help some people out," Ouk said.
Kirschman was strolling through the mall when she was stopped and asked if she wanted to donate. She said she tries to donate whenever she can because she has first hand experience of how it can help.
"I decided to stop because I have a nephew who is very ill and he needs blood, so I'm giving for that too," Kirschman said.
Ouk would encourage everyone who can to donate.
"It doesn't take much time and the people here do most of the work," Ouk said. "It could help save lives."
For future blood giving events in the mid-Missouri area, click here.