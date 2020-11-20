COLUMBIA-- The Columbia Mall and the Salvation Army Harbor House are partnering for the Warm for Winter Coat Drive.
From Nov. 20 until Dec. 11, anyone can donate winter gear, including hats, gloves and jackets, in the Center Court of the mall, near Kay Jewelers.
"We've already seen a full bucket," Columbia Mall General Manager Rusty Strodtman said. "we are very encouraged by the turnout so far."
This initiative is taking place at Brookfield Properties shopping centers around the country.
Columbia saw temperatures in the low 60s for much of the past week, but winter weather promises to come soon. There are many in need of protection to get them through the biting temperatures.