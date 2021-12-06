COLUMBIA — A Columbia murder suspect has been extradited from Iowa to Boone County, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department.
Mark Alan Achterberg, 36, is charged with first-degree murder of his alleged friend Justin Stidham.
During his arraignment at 1 p.m. Monday, Achterberg said he will be using a public defender. He did not enter a plea during his arraignment. His preliminary hearing will be 1:30 p.m. on Jan 5.
Achterberg was captured in Creston, Iowa in early November.
According to Stidham's girlfriend, Stidham knew Achterberg during the time they were incarcerated together.
She said they often traded vehicles, but when Stidham didn't return Achterberg's truck for almost a week, Achterberg became frustrated.
Deputies interviewed a neighbor who said he said he had spoken with Achterberg on Sunday. The neighbor also claimed Achterberg was upset with Stidham for stealing his truck.
Achterberg allegedly told the neighbor, "I will shoot him, not figuratively but literally."