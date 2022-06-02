JEFFERSON CITY - Secretary of State Ashcroft's Securities division announced Thursday that Columbia resident David Fenton has agreed to pay over $600,000 in restitution, including interest.
Ashcroft's office previously put out a warning about Fenton and his company, alleging he had scammed more than $400,000 in securities to 19 investors.
Fenton is alleged to have sold the securities between Nov. 1, 2014, and Jan. 31, 2016 to investors in Iowa, Indiana and Missouri to raise funding for Steri Med Solutions, a proposed hazardous and medical waste disposal company.
According to the press release from Ashcroft's office, a Columbia couple who has since passed away were never provided confirmation of their investment. Fenton additionally never returned their funds.
Eleven of the 19 investors were over the age of 60 and and were either family or close associates of Fenton.