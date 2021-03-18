COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Office arrested a Columbia man on two counts of child pornography on Thursday.
Gary Mark Todd, 60, was identified as the suspect after a Cyber Crimes Task Force investigator for Boone County received a CyberTip from an Electronic Service Provider.
The tip reported over 1,000 images of child pornography located on an account belonging to the suspect.
Boone County deputies and Task Force investigators served a search warrant on the defendant's Columbia address. Multiple devices were seized and previewed, resulting in the recovery of additional images of child sexual abuse material depicting children as young as 4 years old.
Todd is currently held in the Boone County Jail without bond. He has a court date set for Friday at 1 p.m.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.