COLUMBIA- Columbia police are investigating a robbery in the 2400 block of Paris Road.
According to a press release from CPD, officers were dispatched to Paris Road Monday, Jan. 11 around 3:45 p.m.
A female victim reported being physically pushed out of her vehicle by the suspect in a parking lot on Paris Road. The suspect left the area driving the vehicle. She sustained minor injuries.
Officers were able to locate the suspect and vehicle at a resident in the 2400 block of Springdale Drive around 4:50 p.m.
Saroeun Mark Sorm, 35, of Columbia, was arrested for second degree robbery. Additional charges may come as the investigation continues.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).