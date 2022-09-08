COLUMBIA − Columbia police said they arrested a man after he allegedly robbed a Subway at the end of August.
CPD said they arrested 26-year-old Jameson Jerome Harris on charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Officials said Harris also had outstanding warrants for third-degree domestic assault and driving while revoked.
The police department said Harris was arrested in connection to a robbery at a Subway on the 2700 Block of Paris Road on Aug. 28.
CPD said when police arrived to the scene, the suspect was already gone.
Officials said an employee said the suspect robbed the store and fled on foot, while being in possession of a firearm.
Police said they arrested Harris on Wednesday in the 100 Block of Hospital Drive.
Harris remains in the Boone County Jail without bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 19 at 1 p.m., according to jail records.
The police department said the investigation is ongoing, and KOMU 8 News will update this story with future details.