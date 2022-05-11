COLUMBIA − A Columbia man was arrested after an assault early Wednesday morning.
Justin Wayne Owen, 36, was arrested on first-degree burglary and fourth-degree domestic assault charges. As of Wednesday at 6:20 p.m., online court records showed he had not been officially charged.
Columbia Police said officers responded around 12 a.m. to the 500 block of Clinkscales Road for a report of an assault with a weapon.
When they arrived, officers found two individuals at the residence. They told officers a third individual, who had sustained a gunshot wound, left the home, according to a news release.
Officers located the injured person and identified him as Owen. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where he was treated and released. He was arrested after his release.
CPD said the investigation is ongoing and more information may be released at a later time.