COLUMBIA − Columbia Police arrested a Columbia man Tuesday following a report of a domestic assault and kidnapping.
Charges are being requested for Drake Adam Stockton-Kenney, 29, including kidnapping, first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon. Online records show he has not been charged yet.
A news release says CPD was dispatched to a residence in the 10 block of Bright Star Drive around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a domestic assault.
Officers found the victim with several injuries. The victim stated Stockton-Kelley had assaulted her while holding her against her will. The release states officers were attempted to contact Stockton-Kelley, who was still inside the home, via phone and the patrol vehicle's PA system, but they were unsuccessful.
CPD says due to the nation of the incident, CPD's SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) were called to the scene. The SWAT team established a perimeter and a CNT negotiator made contact with Stockton-Kenney. Brief negotiations were made and then he surrendered without further incident, the release states.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.