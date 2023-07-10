COLUMBIA - MU police arrested a Columbia man Monday morning after a report of an indecent exposure in the downtown area on Sunday night.
Dennis Allen, 26, was arrested on one count of sexual misconduct in the first degree and on an outstanding warrant for sexual misconduct in the second degree, according to a press release from MUPD. Charges had not been filed as of Monday afternoon.
MUPD said it received a report around 9 p.m. Sunday of a person who drove south on Ninth Street and exposed himself while inside his car.
Allen is not an MU student, according to MUPD.
Authorities transported Allen to the Boone County Jail where a bond was set at $1,500.
The case is still under investigation, according to the release.